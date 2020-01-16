Finnish MP arrested after breaking through Gaza border fence

The five-person group, part of the Gaza 2020 Breaking the Siege group, was trying to call attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by crossing through the barrier, according to Kontula.

Kontula was held for over 10 hours by Israeli authorities. A parliamentary assistant to Kontula claimed that authorities tried to force her to sign a statement admitting to accusations made against her, including obstructing an investigation and endangering public safety. Kontula refused to sign the statement.

The parliamentarian was also trying to call attention to arms trade between Finland and Israel. Kontula called for Finland to halt arms purchases from Israeli companies in order to stop supporting human rights violations in Gaza and the barrier in the West Bank.

"Finland is supporting stakeholders that benefit from the continuing occupation and military activity by Israel," said Kontula. "By acquiring weapons systems from Israel, Finland also gets to benefit from the development of weapons technology carried out in occupied areas."

Kontula claimed that the arms trade sends "the political message that there are no consequences for the over half-a-century-long occupation and serious infringements of international law by Israel."

"In my view the attitude whereby we should not criticise violations of international law because it might weaken [bilateral] relations sounds very 70s," said Kontula, according to yle news. The barrier along the Gaza border is meant to prevent terrorist infiltrations into Israeli communities. Traffic in and out of the Gaza Strip goes through the five crossings between the Strip and Israel and Egypt.

Israel’s new, upgraded barrier with the Strip is expected to be completed by next summer – both above and below ground – to remove the threat of cross-border attack tunnels and stop terrorists from Gaza, who are intent on carrying out attacks from infiltrating into southern Israel.

Approximately 70,000 Israelis reside in over 50 communities in the Gaza border area. More people have moved to the area since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.