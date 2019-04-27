Hadassah hospital staff, patients evacuate building after fire breaks out

Hadassah Ein Karem hospital in Jerusalem, Israel.
(photo credit: ALMOG / WIKIMEDIA)
The Jerusalem Fire Department received a call regarding a fire that broke out at the old building at the Hadassah-Ein Karem hospital on Saturday, according to the Fire Department Spokesperson's Unit.
A thick smoke was spreading through the building, and could be seen reaching all the way to the second floor.
The fire department evacuated the hospital's staff and patients away from the building until the fire could be contained.
Everyone got out of the building safely and no major damage was dealt to the hospital's facility and equipment.
Jerusalem Fire Department Chief Moshe Suisa commented after the even saying that "The fire this morning had a great potential to turn into a multi-casualty incident and severely damage the hospital's structure."
"We do not underestimate the enormous potential of such fires, especially in sensitive places such as hospitals where there is a population limited in its movement and with a difficulty to defend itself, as well as public buildings in general," Suisa concluded.
