Fire damages Tiberias synagogue

A fire ripped through the Kehilat Hassidim synagogue in Tiberias, northern Israel, Israel Fire and Rescue Service's North District Spokesperson Mamo Oshri said on Monday.





According to Oshri, four fire crews under the command of Alex Brenner were called to the scene and are currently working to suppress the fire.





"The situation is under control," Oshri said.





The fire department did not specify whether there was any indication of the fire's source.



