Fire destroys home of missing man from Mevo Modi'im - searchers needed

Search party forming for missing man Moshe Illovitch.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The family of Moshe Illovitch from Mevo Modiin, is appealing to the public to aid in the search for him after he disappeared two weeks ago during a visit to Meron.
The Israel Dog Unit has been running a search with specially trained SAR dogs together with police, family and friends.
Moshe’s wife and five children have suffered an additional blow, after their home and all of their belongings were destroyed in the recent fire that destroyed dozens of homes at the historic moshav
, which was founded by Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach.
"It is very difficult. We are in a lot of pain," Chaya, Moshe's wife said. "I am trying to keep myself together for my five children while continuing to search for my husband who is missing for almost two weeks."
"I was on Meron when fire destroyed Moshav Mevo Modi'im and we lost our home and everything in it. We were literally left with the clothes on our backs. We are trying to rebuild our lives from scratch while continuing to look for Moshe," she added.
The IDU will be conducting a day of searching on Sunday June 2 at 6:00 a.m., as a last push to try and find Moshe.
The family is urging anyone who might have seen him to call the command center at 054-487-6709, and to forward the flyer with his picture anywhere possible.
