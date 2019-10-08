Fire breaks out in small Arab village, arson suspected: Palestinian report

Arab Israeli Conflict
A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Burin, a small Palestinian village south of Nablus. According to initial reports by Palestinian media, a car was seen driving from Yitzhar, a nearby settlement. The car stopped on Route 60, a passenger left the car and then returned a few moments later. The fire allegedly erupted in the same spot the driver had visited.
