Fire breaks out in small Arab village, arson suspected: Palestinian report

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Burin, a small Palestinian village south of Nablus.



According to initial reports by Palestinian media, a car was seen driving from Yitzhar, a nearby settlement. The car stopped on Route 60, a passenger left the car and then returned a few moments later. The fire allegedly erupted in the same spot the driver had visited.

Fire breaks out in Burin. (Courtesy: Yesh Din)The report is unconfirmed by Israel.Palestinian firefighters are currently at the scene, working with the local farmers to put out the flames.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });