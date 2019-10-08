Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Fire breaks out in small Arab village, arson suspected: Palestinian report

Palestinian firefighters are currently at the scene.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 8, 2019 15:31

Fire in Burin

Fire in Burin

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Burin, a small Palestinian village south of Nablus.

According to initial reports by Palestinian media, a car was seen driving from Yitzhar, a nearby settlement. The car stopped on Route 60, a passenger left the car and then returned a few moments later. The fire allegedly erupted in the same spot the driver had visited.

Fire breaks out in Burin. (Courtesy: Yesh Din)The report is unconfirmed by Israel.

Palestinian firefighters are currently at the scene, working with the local farmers to put out the flames.


Related Content

Shabbat candles
October 8, 2019
Yom Kippur candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings