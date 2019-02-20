First Forbes Under 30 Global Women’s Summit to take place in Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The first-ever Forbes Under 30 Global Women's Summit will take place in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem later this year, the global media company announced on Tuesday.



The summit, which will bring together business and civil society leaders from across the world, will take place from March 31 to April 4. It will focus, organizers say, on women in leadership and entrepreneurialism.

"This year promises to be another defining year for women, with historic levels of women running for President in the US, heading to Congress and breaking through barriers across all facets of society around the world," said Maggie McGrath, Editor of ForbesWomen."Yet, despite our global progress, only a small percentage of venture funding is going to women-led start-ups. There’s clearly a need to invest in more diverse perspectives to help close the gap," she said."By bringing together the best minds in business from around the globe, we’ll foster candid discussions about the ways in which women are harnessing their power to reshape the way we invest, invent and live."Already scheduled to address the summit are Outdoor Voices founder Ty Haney, Tropic Skincare founder Susan Ma, and Frank founder Charlie Javice.Forbes' signature Under 30 Summit has included presentations by leading women such as multi-billionaire Spanx founder Sara Blakely, Pakistani Nobel Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai, and model and activist Ashley Graham."Our signature Under 30 Summit brings together the most inspired minds around the world, whose actions create change throughout all levels of society," said Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer at Forbes."Because we bring together the most impressive minds in entrepreneurism today, we are in a unique position to activate a worldwide community of leaders who can raise our collective consciousness and bring about meaningful social change that benefits women everywhere."The four-day summit is backed by J.P. Morgan, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, the Paul Singer Foundation, Startup Nation Central, the Pratt Foundation and the One8 Foundation.In addition to presentations and workshops led by leading businesswomen, and hours of networking, the summit will also offer an Israeli food festival on the Tel Aviv beach, an exclusive after-party, and a night tour of Jerusalem's Mahaneh Yehuda market.Tickets for the summit are now on sale online through Forbes, with an early bird rate until March 2 of $995 per participant. The standard ticket rate is $1,495.

