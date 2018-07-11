July 11 2018
|
Tammuz, 28, 5778
|
First Israeli conference held for Jewish education in diaspora

School principles from the US, Morocco, Panama and Hong Kong took part in the innovative conference.

By
July 11, 2018 00:00
1 minute read.
American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags.

American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags. How can we bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora?. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Over 150 educators from over 30 countries came to Israel to shape the future of Jewish education around the world and how future Jewish generations will view the Jewish state. 

"I invited school principles and educators from all over the world to visit Israel and to think together [on how to] create a strategy regarding the relationship between Jewish communities with the state of Israel", said Education Minister Naftali Bennett.

Bennett stated that to strengthen the relation between Israel and the Jewish diaspora is one of the most "important and urgent" missions the state of Israel is facing.

The minister thanked the Jewish educators "for the immense mission they had taken upon themselves, to build living bridges between us and them."

While the Jewish state usually enjoys a powerful connection to Jewish people around the world, the tension over the official status of non-Orthodox Jews in Israel as well as the popularity US President Donald Trump enjoys among Israeli Jews, which is not so common among Jewish-Americana, speaks of the growing need to avoid what Canadian-American businessman and philanthropist Charles Bronfman labeled a "growing rift" between Israel and Jews around the world.

   

