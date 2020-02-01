First Jewish astronaut on the ISS: Israel can lead Big Data

Reisman was a friend of the late Israeli astronaut

Jewish-American astronaut Garrett Reisman was the first Jewish person to serve on the International Space Station [ISS] in 2008.Reisman was a friend of the late Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon who perished in 2003 when the space shuttle Columbia did not withstand the pressures of re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere and used his own mission to send greetings to the people of Israel on the country’s Independence Day.

Reisman visited Israel recently and gave a talk on Wednesday regarding the potential he believes Israel has in the fields of Big Data and space-technology.



“Every time Israelis do something innovative in space,” he said, “it proves to be a great success,” a press release on behalf of the NGO Start Up Nation [SUN] reported.



Held in the offices of SUN in Tel-Aviv, the talk was one part in a panel in which Israeli firms such as New Rocket and SoacePharma showcased their upcoming projects as part of Israel’s Space Week.



The head of the Ramon Foundation Ran Livne said that his foundation was created “to do what Ilan Ramon would have done had he returned [safely] from space, I have no doubt that had he been with us today he would have promoted Israel’s industry.”



He mentioned that the next generation of space-suits to be used by NASA is designed by an Israeli firm, Stemrad and that there are “many opportunities for Israeli space investors and entrepreneurs.”