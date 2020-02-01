The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

First Jewish astronaut on the ISS: Israel can lead Big Data

Ramon Foundation hosts Garrett Reisman, first Jewish astronaut on the International Space Station [ISS], as part of Israeli space Week event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 05:34
Jewish-American astronaut Garrett Reisman [R] is shown here speaking in front of the late Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon (photo credit: IDAN GROSS)
Jewish-American astronaut Garrett Reisman [R] is shown here speaking in front of the late Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon
(photo credit: IDAN GROSS)
Jewish-American astronaut Garrett Reisman was the first Jewish person to serve on the International Space Station [ISS] in 2008.
Reisman was a friend of the late Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon who perished in 2003 when the space shuttle Columbia did not withstand the pressures of re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere and used his own mission to send greetings to the people of Israel on the country’s Independence Day. 
 
Reisman visited Israel recently and gave a talk on Wednesday regarding the potential he believes Israel has in the fields of Big Data and space-technology. 
 
“Every time Israelis do something innovative in space,” he said, “it proves to be a great success,” a press release on behalf of the NGO Start Up Nation [SUN] reported. 
 
Held in the offices of SUN in Tel-Aviv, the talk was one part in a panel in which Israeli firms such as New Rocket and SoacePharma showcased their upcoming projects as part of Israel’s Space Week. 
 
The head of the Ramon Foundation Ran Livne said that his foundation was created “to do what Ilan Ramon would have done had he returned [safely] from space, I have no doubt that had he been with us today he would have promoted Israel’s industry.” 
 
He mentioned that the next generation of space-suits to be used by NASA is designed by an Israeli firm, Stemrad and that there are “many opportunities for Israeli space investors and entrepreneurs.”
   


Tags Israel space innovation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Benjamin Netanyahu's strategy: What is it? By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by