Number of intubated coronavirus patients on the decline



For the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Israel, there has been a decrease in the number of people on ventilators on Sunday morning: 123 at 8 a.m. Sunday vs.132 people 24 hours before. However, at press time, the total number was back to 131.

While some people have died - 103 at press time - and there are now 11,145 people with the virus , including 183 in serious condition, according to Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto, “I think we can say that we’ve pretty much succeeded in the stage of stopping the spread” of the coronavirus.

Speaking to the Hebrew website Ynet, he said that although there could be unexpected results from the outbreak in Bnei Brak and some other haredi communities, which would only be seen in the next few days, “It can be said that we’re in a relatively stable situation, and we’re in the stopping phase. Now, we need to see how we get out of this.”

Finance Ministry officials are pushing hard to start reducing restrictions and open the economy, as the unemployment rate climbed to 25.8% on Sunday evening, with over 1,075,000 claimants applying for unemployment benefits.

Since the start of April, approximately 87,000 new jobseekers have requested assistance. A total of 79.9% of claimants this month are employees placed on unpaid leave, and 11.7% have been made redundant.

The figures represent a significant increase in the number of employees being made redundant, which stands at 6.9% since the start of the outbreak.

"We are watching with great concern as the number of redundant employees rises in comparison to those placed on unpaid leave," said Israeli Employment Service director-general Rami Garor.

"The trend began more than two weeks ago, and represents an increasing difficulty for businesses in Israel in their commitment to be able to re-employee their workers as the crisis subsides,” he said. “This data should be taken into account in decision-making procedures in relation to the crisis ‘exit strategy.’"

Sixty tons of medical protective gear is en route to Israel from China on Sunday - the first of five cargo aircraft that will land in Israel in the coming days. In total, approximately 12 million surgical masks, 1.3 million N95 respiratory masks and 1.2 million protective suits produced in China by the Israeli firm Medical Sion should arrive in the country.

The delivery was arranged via the Directorate of Production and Procurement at the Israel Ministry of Defense.

Eytan Halon contributed to this report.