First-ever direct El Al flight to Australia evacuates stranded Israelis

In a historic first, El Al flew directly from Israel to Australia to evacuate Israelis as it became increasingly difficult to leave the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.The 17-hour flight landed in Perth on Tuesday morning Israel time and will take off early Wednesday. About 230 Israelis registered for the flight from Perth, 80 of whom came from New Zealand.The Israeli Embassies in Canberra and Wellington worked in the past few days to help Israeli tourists in the two countries to reach Perth, including arranging permission for those in New Zealand to enter Australia. The diplomats also coordinated the security and logistics for the El Al flight to arrive in Perth.Israeli Embassy in Colombia asked Israelis to come to Bogota on Tuesday so they can be evacuated, because domestic flights in the South American state will end on Wednesday, and then it will be much harder for the embassy’s workers to help them.Flights evacuating over 250 Israelis from Rome and Milan headed to Tel Aviv on Monday evening.The Italian authorities granted special permission for the flights to land and for each passenger to go to the airport, since highways in Italy are closed.Most of the Israelis on the flights are university students. Each was questioned by the Italian authorities and their temperatures were taken. Upon their arrival in Israel, they were put in quarantine in a hotel, under the Health Ministry’s supervision.Also Monday, the Foreign Ministry worked to help Israeli backpackers get out of Bolivia. Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General Ephraim Modi made calls to try to arrange flights to remote locations.Spokesman of the Israeli Embassy in Spain Yoav Katz warned on his twitter account that there will no longer be connecting flights through Spain, so Israelis in Latin America should try to find other ways to return.The Foreign Ministry and diplomats around the world worked in recent days to bring home Israelis stuck in various countries, with hundreds returning on special flights from Ukraine, Croatia – where there was an earthquake over the weekend - Peru and other locations where there are no longer regular flights to Israel.On Sunday, the Foreign Ministry called again for Israelis abroad to return to Israel and released a compilation video of ambassadors from around the world imploring Israelis to go home.El Al, Arkia and Israir have agreed to plan flights to a variety of destinations in which there are large concentrations of Israelis, according to Foreign Ministry recommendations. They began to advertise schedules and prices for the flights.Israeli embassies are responsible for coordinating with local authorities in the various countries to ensure that the flights will have permission to land and take off.El Al added departures from Mumbai, Perth and São Paulo on Tuesday, and Delhi and San Jose (Costa Rica) on Wednesday to its schedule.