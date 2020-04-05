First shipment of emergency eggs arrives in Ashdod

The second ship is expected to arrive on Tuesday. Government agencies prepared trucks and logistics centers in order to bring the eggs to stores starting on Sunday.

The ships were diverted in order to import the eggs, sailing faster than usual and skipping ports along the way.

Work at the Ashdod Port has only intensified since the coronavirus outbreak began as air shipments have become more scarce. The employees work while following Health Ministry guidelines and wearing protective gear.

"The Ashdod Port continues to be the central lifeline for the entry of goods into the State of Israel," said Ashdod Port chairwoman Orna Hozman Bechor. "Our professional and logistical system works around the clock so that we can continue and provide all the needs of the economy, and we even enhanced it to provide service in urgent cases like today, when we are experiencing a severe egg deficiency [on] Passover eve.

"I want to note the commendable dedication of the port staff, who demonstrate strength and are dedicated to continuing and securing full operations of the port as an economic and strategic lifeline for the State of Israel," added Bechor.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced on Friday that the government will subsidize the import of millions of eggs to ensure that no shortage will be experienced as the nation gears up for the Passover holiday, which starts Wednesday evening.

Demand typically surges 20% ahead of the seven-day-long holiday. This year, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the clamor for eggs has reached a boiling point as shoppers have stripped supermarket shelves bare

To ensure the eggs arrive prior to Passover and compete with increasing demand in other countries, the Agriculture and Finance ministries said they have taken the exceptional move to persuade shipping companies to change their routes, enabling both greater and faster imports.

The first shipment carrying millions of eggs arrived at Ashdod Port on Sunday, after the government worked to import millions of eggs from Spain after Israel was hit by a nationwide egg shortage.