The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

First shipment of emergency eggs arrives in Ashdod

The ships carrying millions of eggs were diverted in order to import the eggs, sailing faster than usual and skipping ports along the way.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 5, 2020 12:45
Shipment of eggs arrives at Ashdod Port, April 5, 2020 (photo credit: PAVEL TOLCHINSKI)
Shipment of eggs arrives at Ashdod Port, April 5, 2020
(photo credit: PAVEL TOLCHINSKI)
The first shipment carrying millions of eggs arrived at Ashdod Port on Sunday, after the government worked to import millions of eggs from Spain after Israel was hit by a nationwide egg shortage.
The second ship is expected to arrive on Tuesday. Government agencies prepared trucks and logistics centers in order to bring the eggs to stores starting on Sunday.
The ships were diverted in order to import the eggs, sailing faster than usual and skipping ports along the way.
Work at the Ashdod Port has only intensified since the coronavirus outbreak began as air shipments have become more scarce. The employees work while following Health Ministry guidelines and wearing protective gear.
"The Ashdod Port continues to be the central lifeline for the entry of goods into the State of Israel," said Ashdod Port chairwoman Orna Hozman Bechor. "Our professional and logistical system works around the clock so that we can continue and provide all the needs of the economy, and we even enhanced it to provide service in urgent cases like today, when we are experiencing a severe egg deficiency [on] Passover eve.
"I want to note the commendable dedication of the port staff, who demonstrate strength and are dedicated to continuing and securing full operations of the port as an economic and strategic lifeline for the State of Israel," added Bechor.
The Prime Minister’s Office announced on Friday that the government will subsidize the import of millions of eggs to ensure that no shortage will be experienced as the nation gears up for the Passover holiday, which starts Wednesday evening.
Demand typically surges 20% ahead of the seven-day-long holiday. This year, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the clamor for eggs has reached a boiling point as shoppers have stripped supermarket shelves bare.
To ensure the eggs arrive prior to Passover and compete with increasing demand in other countries, the Agriculture and Finance ministries said they have taken the exceptional move to persuade shipping companies to change their routes, enabling both greater and faster imports.


Tags Israel Passover eggs Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by