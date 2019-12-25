First snow falls on Mount Hermon, just in time for Christmas

Israel is bracing up for storms and flooding as the first snow of the year is falling on Mount Hermon, the country’s highest peak, just in time for Christmas. The temperature on the Hermon is around 0 degrees Celsius. According to a police statement released on Wednesday, flooding is expected in the Negev, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Judean Desert.The storms are predicted to be the heaviest of the season so far and to continue over the weekend.All the beaches on the Kinneret have been closed.The police said that citizens should take appropriate precautionary measures, including avoiding hiking in areas that could be affected by the floods and driving carefully. Temperatures are going to be lower than the average temperatures for the season.Earlier on Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Ministry put out a warning stating that due to dust transported from Africa, extremely high air-pollution was to be expected in most of the country until the heavy rains cleared out the air.