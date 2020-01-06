Fiscal deficit widens to 3.7%, exceeds target by NIS 12 billion

Israel's fiscal deficit widened to 3.7% of GDP in 2019, missing the government's 2.9% target by 0.8% or NIS 12 billion ($3.45b.), the Ministry of Finance said Monday.The deficit totaled NIS 52.2b. ($15b.) during the past twelve months, compared to NIS 38.7b. ($11.14) in 2018.Total government expenditure during 2019 amounted to NIS 399.8b. ($115.1b.), the ministry said, including NIS 348.4b. ($100.3b.) spent by government ministries and a further NIS 51.3b. ($14.77b.) on national debt interest and sums owed to the National Insurance Institute.