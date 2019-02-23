Five Israelis arrested recently for drug possession in India

Selling Drugs (illustrative photo).
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Five Israelis were arrested recently for possession of cocain and hashish in separate incidents in India and Sri Lanka, according to a report in Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth.
The incidents include that of a woman who was arrested about four weeks ago as she left a party in southern Sri Lanka with a gram of cocaine, and another in India a week later in which a man was found to be in possession of cocaine and hashish.
According to Israeli sources, the Indian and Sri Lankan police became fed up with drug abuse by tourists and started to crack down harder on offenders.
The arrests are often nightmareish ordeals both for those arrested and for their families in Israel, who are stuck trying to work through the local Indian beaurocracy and police forces.
India and southeast Asia are popular tourist destinations for Israelis leaving their army service, with many spending months travelling across the area.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>