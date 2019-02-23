Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Five Israelis arrested recently for drug possession in India

The arrests come as local police step up operations against drug use by tourists.

By ZACK EVANS
February 23, 2019 11:33
Selling Drugs

Selling Drugs (illustrative photo). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

 Five Israelis were arrested recently for possession of cocain and hashish in separate incidents in India and Sri Lanka, according to a report in Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth. 

The incidents include that of a woman who was arrested about four weeks ago as she left a party in southern Sri Lanka with a gram of cocaine, and another in India a week later in which a man was found to be in possession of cocaine and hashish.
According to Israeli sources, the Indian and Sri Lankan police became fed up with drug abuse by tourists and started to crack down harder on offenders. 


The arrests are often nightmareish ordeals both for those arrested and for their families in Israel, who are stuck trying to work through the local Indian beaurocracy and police forces.


India and southeast Asia are popular tourist destinations for Israelis leaving their army service, with many spending months travelling across the area. 

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

February 23, 2019
Jewish Agency, Spirit of Israel, launch scholarships to help the poor

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut