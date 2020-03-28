Five found violating coronavirus regulations in Rishon Lezion

Israel Police and municipal security officials gave tickets to five people in violation of coronavirus guidelines on Friday.Three tickets were given to people partying on beaches in Rishon LeZion, one ticket was given to a bakery that remained open despite being asked to close and another ticket was given to a man who transformed his car into a “mobile bar.” The man was the mobile bar was seen in a Rishon LeZion neighborhood, distributing alcohol to teenagers and forming a “prohibited gathering.”Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put forward new guidelines on Wednesday and announced they will be enforced by the police. Netnayhu announced on Friday that he would tighten the restrictions. The Health Ministry announced on Saturday that 3,460 Israelis tested positive for the virus, 50 of whom are in serious condition.