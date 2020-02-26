Six people injured in car ramming in Ramle, central Israel

A car hit six pedestrians near a market in Ramle, central Israel on Wednesday, according to Magen David Adom, who said that their medics and paramedics were on the scene.
a 30 year-old mother and her 7 year-old child were taken to Kaplan Medical Center suffering from serious and moderate injuries, respectfully. Three other people who were lightly injured were taken to Tel Hashomer Hospital. A woman who was seriously injured drove herself to Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center to get treated. According to those who witnessed the event, the car struck several people and came to a halt when it hit a pole. The event is currently being considered as a traffic accident. Security forces are looking into the incident.This is a developing story.תיעוד מזירת פגיעת הרכב ברמלה. במקום שלושה פצועים במצב קשה ובינוני @TzurMaor (צילום: דיווחים בזמן אמת) pic.twitter.com/eQgCzQTUT1— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) February 26, 2020