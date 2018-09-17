Five tips for a healthy and meaningful Yom Kippur fast

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

1) If you are a chronic coffee, tea or cola drinker, cut down already now. This will reduce the amount of caffeine on which you rely and hopefully prevent you from suffering a headache during the fast.



2) Beginning the morning before the fast, avoid drinking sweet beverages or salted soups. Both cause thirst. Small meals should be eaten often and, at every meal, it is advisable to eat complex carbohydrates like potatoes and pasta, with protein such as egg, cheese, fish and meat. Vegetables are always welcome and healthy.



3) Avoid foods that produce gas such as legumes, cabbage, cauliflower and carbonated beverages. You don’t want to go into the fast gassy.



4) For the last meal before the fast, avoid alcohol and anything salty, spicy, fatty or fried. Don’t overeat. You don’t want a heavy, stuffed feeling of fatigue and pressure in the stomach. A recommended menu includes complex carbohydrates; proteins such as fish, poultry, turkey, meat and vegetarian tofu and eggs; cooked vegetables of any kind; beneficial oils such as canola, olive, avocado; and tehina or hummus added to salad or as a separate dish. Drink only water or green tea.



5) Be careful what you eat when the fast is over. Don’t stuff yourself. If you eat too much you could have some abdominal discomfort. Best is to drink a lukewarm sweet drink like tea or juice and then eat cake or a few cookies or crackers. Only after about an hour later should you eat something a larger meal.



And lastly – Don’t forget to appreciate the solemnity of the day. We wish you an easy and meaningful Yom Kippur.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



