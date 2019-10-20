Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Following assault by settlers, Generals visit Yitzhar settlement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “there will be no tolerance for lawbreakers who raise a hand to our soldiers.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 20, 2019 17:22
Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, and Brigadier General Yaniv Alalof. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Head of the Central Command Maj.-Gen. Nadav Padan, Brigadier General Yaniv Alalof and Colonel Sagiv Dahan visited the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar on Sunday following a settlers attack on two IDF soldiers, an IDF spokesperson reported. 


The generals met with Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, and held a meeting to discuss current developments in the field. 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that “there will be no tolerance for lawbreakers who raise a hand to our soldiers.” 

Early Sunday morning some 30 settlers attacked soldiers near Yitzhar, throwing stones, slashing the tires of their jeep and lightly injuring one of them, the IDF reported.



 



