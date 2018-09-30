Following tragic hit and run accident, Israeli politicians respond

Two United Hatzalah volunteers assess the scene of an accident involving a bicyclist and a van.
(photo credit: BECKY BROTHMAN)
Following the death of teenager Ari Nesher in a hit-and-run car accident, Israeli politicians call for extra precautions on Israeli streets.
In recent weeks, Israel witnessed a sharp increase in hit-and-run accidents involving drunk drivers and electric bicycles. The electric bicycles are a new form of transportation that is not yet addressed in regard to safety directly in Israeli law.
The latest victim is the late Ari Nesher, who was laid to rest on Sunday after being hit by a car while riding his electric bicycle with a friend.
"A new mode of transportation came into being which is not handled and must be dealt with as soon as possible," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Globes.
Promising to speedily promote any bill placed in front of him that would promote street safety, Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein
[Likud] took to social media to say that "the sounds and images from the funeral of Ari Nesher hurt" and that "we are under obligation to prevent the next disaster."
Zionist Union MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin took him up on his offer and stated she will resubmit a bill she originally offered on the Knesset floor in early 2015. The bill would increase the jail sentence given to those who drive while intoxicated from three years to five years.
"It is vital to ensure that those who break the law understand the risk they are taking," she added.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett called for a reform and asked that everyone be careful on the roads.
