Football diplomacy: Netanyahu to attend World Cup, meet Putin in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Sochi, Russia August 23, 2017..
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled trip to Moscow next week is part of an ongoing conversation between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin about Syria and Iran, and not an “emergency” meeting scheduled to discuss the dramatic situation in southwestern Syria, a diplomatic source said Wednesday.
The Kremlin spokesman confirmed Wednesday that Putin will be meeting Netanyahu next week and will also meet the Emir of Qatar if he comes to Moscow for the World Cup.
Putin invited Netanyahu two weeks ago to the World Cup, along with a number of other leaders, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
The Prime Minister's Office announced on Tuesday that Netanyahu will be going to Moscow on July 11. This is the day of the second World Cup semi-final match in Moscow, and Netanyahu is expected to attend.
This will be Netanyahu's third visit to Russia
to meet Putin since the beginning of the year. He has also, according to Kremlin statements put out since the beginning of the year, spoken with the Russian leader six times on the phone.
By comparison, Netanyahu has traveled this year one time to the US to meet US President Donald Trump, and the White House has put out only two “readouts” of calls between the two men.
Putin invited Netanyahu to Moscow on May 9th to join him at the annual Victory Day Parade marking the victory over Nazi Germany, and the prime minister also went to Moscow on January 29 where the two leaders went to the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow for an event marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The Putin-Netanyahu meeting is scheduled to take place five days before Putin is to meet Trump in Helsinki.