For Independence Day, a flower and a thank-you letter to the elderly

Sahi volunteers with flowers.
(photo credit: SAHI)
X
A week before the Israeli Independence Day, elderly Jews from all around the world will receive a flower and a letter of appreciation for their contribution to the State of Israel.
The initiative is part of the Meaningful Independence project carried out by activists from SAHI (the Hebrew acronym for Special Grace Unit).
This year, for the first time, the project will take place overseas as well as in Israel.
The elderly will receive a flower and a thank-you letter in cities such as Buenos Aires, Dublin, New York, Boston, Dallas, Miami and more.
“The Meaningful Independence initiative came as the embodiment of the desire to encourage a discussion about the values that guide us as a nation”, Avraham Hayon, CEO and Co-Founder of SAHI, said.
“Through this project we can make the value of giving a part of our life in the society we live in," he said. "Our goal is to create an inter-generational connection on a day that celebrates unity and the importance of being a part of something bigger. Not only that receiving the flower is heartwarming, it also shows the importance of appreciating and honoring the elders in the Diaspora Jewish communities who dedicated their lives to Israel."
Established in 2009, S.A.H.I. is an Israeli non-profit working with at-risk youth, with the approach of encouraging them to give back to their communities.
