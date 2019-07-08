For first time Israeli scientist presents at conference in Cuba

Dr. Doron Markel [L] with KKL-JNF conference delegates and leaders of the Cuban Jewish community, July 2019.
(photo credit: KKL-JNF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
At the twelfth international environment conference in Cuba last week, Cubambiente 2019, Keren Kayemet L’Israel-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) participated alongside over 1,400 delegates from over thirty countries around the world, marking the first time an Israeli scientist presented at an international conference in Cuba.
The conference was hosted by Cuba’s Environmental Agency and Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment jointly with other organizations, and dealt with issues surrounding the environment and climate change, promoting cooperation amongst countries, the exchange of knowledge and sustainable practises, and presenting opportunities for economic growth and environmental protection.
The KKL-JNF delegation from Israel hosted a presentation led by Dr. Doron Markel, KKL-JNF Chief Scientist, on sustainable developments in forestation and large-scale water projects tools to adapt to the effects of climate change in Israel and the Middle East.
During his address to participants of the conference, Markel said, "The effects of climate change can be seen in the Middle East with drier winters and hotter summers. In Israel, adaptations to changing climate are carried out by KKL-JNF in the field of forestation to fight the spread of desertification. The issue of water requires a strategic plan to transfer desalinated water to disconnected areas in the region and desalination brine to the Dead Sea. Water scarcity is a growing problem in the Middle East and helping our neighbors today can help create a better and safer tomorrow for us all."
Also among the delegation from KKL-JNF were CEO Amnon Ben-Ami, KKL-JNF Deputy Chairman Hernán Felman, Deputy Chairman Zeev Noiman, and Latin America Department Director Ariel Goldewicht.
KKL-JNF Deputy Chairman Hernán Felman said, "For more than 118 years, KKL-JNF has developed the land of Israel for a sustainable future, and supported Zionist and environmental education. Since its establishment, KKL-JNF led an unprecedented forest project, which transformed a desolate land into a blooming green country with more than 240 million trees. Today, we lead the search for a more environmental Israel, and focus on six areas of action that include water, forestation, education, community development, tourism and recreation, and research and development."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>