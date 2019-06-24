Government approves NIS 1.2 billion in ministry cuts

The Israeli government in session Monday June 24 2019, from left to right Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman . (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)

Government ministers voted to approve a plan presented by the Finance Ministry on Monday, slashing ministry budgets by over NIS 1.2 billion as the government seeks to combat the growing fiscal deficit.

The funding cuts, which affect all government ministries, will enable the transfer of finances to the construction of a barrier along the Gaza Strip border, daycare subsidies for 2019-20 academic year and damages for residents of Moshav Mevo Modiin, which was destroyed by a wildfire in May.

"This is over a billion shekels that we could allocate and increase the deficit, but that would be highly irresponsible," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Cuts are a difficult thing, and taking resources from government ministries is difficult. I do not want to do this and I empathize with the ministers who will be the subjects of the cuts," Netanyahu said.

"At the same time, this is what is required. We need to prioritize, and these needs come before other needs."

The cuts were approved despite vocal opposition from several government ministers to the plans, including Deputy Health Minister Yaacov Litzman and Labor and Social Services Minister Haim Katz.

"The [Gaza] barrier is more important than children in distress? Or than the 187,000 senior citizens living below the poverty line? The way the decision was made is wrong," said Haim Katz.

"It cannot be that officials who do not understand what is happening in the ministries decide where to make cuts and harm weaker populations. Since I didn't agree to be the poodle of Treasury officials regarding the independence of the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi), they took employees of the ministry hostage."

