Former attorney-general: How did six cases become one for Sara Netanyahu?

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on a Channel 13 interview on Friday MArch 8 2019 .
(photo credit: screenshot)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Former attorney-general Michael Ben Yair slammed the ruling of Sara Netanyahu, writing on Facebook on Wednesday that the prime minister's wife got away too easy.
Pointing out that falsely claimed expenses to the tune of NIS 350,000 shrank to NIS 175,000 and that six cases against the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “with no reasons given” became one, Ben-Yair argues a series of faults in the manner in which this the case was handled.
Netanyahu, he points out, will only return NIS 55,000 to the State of Israel. Likewise, the current attorney-general held a hearing for Netanyahu despite the fact she is not a public servant.
“Everything was done to reach a compromise… to please Sara Netanyahu, to avoid having a legal process and to leave her with next to no punishment,” he wrote.
It is not clear at this point if Netanyahu, who often speaks of her work as a psychologist, will be able to continue in that role as she will have a criminal record.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>