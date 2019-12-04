Former Labor MK under investigation for assaulting 6-year-old boy

Former Labor Party MK Dr. Einat Wilf is suspected of assaulting a six-year-old student, a spokesperson for the Israeli Police reported on Wednesday.During the week a complaint was filed at the Yiftah police station in Tel Aviv against Einat Wilf for assaulting a minor. According to the allegations, the attack took place after the children sprayed water on each other while playing. The father of one of the students claims that while serving as a chaperone, Wilf intervened in a game between two students, got up and pushed one of the children up to the fence. The complaint has been investigated and police have obtained testimonies from several witnesses, including the school's educational staff and students at the school.An attorney for the former MK released a statement on her behalf, saying that "unfortunately, Einat cannot respond to the unfounded charges against her as long as the matter is under police investigation. However, the true story is completely different, and Einat was responsible for preventing the aggravation of the difficult situation that was forced upon her."Translated by Idan Zonshine.