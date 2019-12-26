The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Former Labour MP who resigned over party antisemitism appears in Israel

Ryan who resigned over the issue of antisemitism in the party, spoke about the recent elections in the UK, her glee towards the results as well as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's failure.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 26, 2019 01:54
Former Labour MP Joan Ryan (Left) attends Israel-Australia Strategic Dialogue Conference
Former Labour MP Joan Ryan (Left) attends Israel-Australia Strategic Dialogue Conference
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Resigned British Labour MP Joan Ryan made an appearance at the Israel-Australia Strategic Dialogue Conference held in Jerusalem earlier this month - attended by delegation from Australia and the United Kingdom.
Ryan who resigned over the issue of antisemitism in the party, spoke about the recent elections in the UK, her glee towards the results as well as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's failure and what it would have meant for the country if the party were to come into power as the apparent prevelance and charges of antisemitism surrounding many of Labour's members in recent months.
She began her presentation by speaking about her view of the elections. She recalled seeing the voters line up at all the different stations across the country and all she could wonder with little to no guess is who are they going to give their blessing to for control of parliament, adding that she wouldn't be surprised if she ended up in the gulag by night's end.
Ryan continued by addressing her reasoning for resigning from the Labour Party and the downfall of Labour following the charges of antisemitism - with many detrimental and startling cases coming to life, casting dark shadows over a good number of Labour's members as well as their party in general.
She said that the Labour party's downfall was a disaster for her but also a great relief, even though she believes it went against her loyalty to leave the party Ryan knew it was the right thing to do, adding that the racist and antisemitic views of the party need to be uprooted from British culture and she is proud that the views of these members are antithetic to the views of the British people.
The former Labour MP continued by adding that Corbyn brought a culture of poison and incitement to the party, and as of the recent elections the British people have shown that they do not accept those types of world values as a part of their culture.
Ryan says that she now sees the denunciation of antisemitism and racism as a consensus throughout the United Kingdom. She does not regret her decision and strongly believes it was necessary to force the party and the country to wake up to the notion that views of hatred are not accepted by herself or the British people for that matter.
Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog, who also chaired the panel, addressed the issue himself saying that the world is witnessing a large increase in hate, BDS and antisemitic revelations. He added that the Agency is mainly here to protect the lives of Jewish people around the world, by the use of education, legislation or immigration. He continued by saying the Agency warmly accepted Ryan's resignation as the proper thing to do at the time, and added that she and her fellow members who resigned alongside her are symbols of courage and determination in the war against hatred and incitement.


Tags antisemitism Labour party labour antisemitism
