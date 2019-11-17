NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former Le Figaro editor: anti-Zionism is antisemitism

Antisemitism in France up 76%, according to French Jewish leaders.

Speakers at the WZO iVision conference in France Education Ministry Supervisor Miriam Peretz, head of the WZO’s department for Diaspora Activities Gusti Yehoshua-Braverman and former Le Figaro editor-in-chief Franz-Olivier Giesbert. (photo credit: ADI FARKASH/WZO)
Speakers at the WZO iVision conference in France Education Ministry Supervisor Miriam Peretz, head of the WZO’s department for Diaspora Activities Gusti Yehoshua-Braverman and former Le Figaro editor-in-chief Franz-Olivier Giesbert.
(photo credit: ADI FARKASH/WZO)
Journalist and former Le Figaro editor-in-chief Franz-Olivier Giesbert told a conference on antisemitism in France that anti-Zionism is antisemitism.
The well-known French writer made the comments over the weekend during a keynote speech at the iVision conference hosted by the Diaspora Activities department of the World Zionist Organization held in Marseilles.
Part of the conference looked at the dramatic rise of antisemitism in France in the last few years.
Giesbert said in his speech that antisemitism “is a dirty word, and therefore we must use the term anti-Zionism,” making it clear that the two have become interchangeable. “We must preserve history and tell it as it is because there are those who are now telling a different history,” referring to antisemites and Holocaust deniers.
The former editor also said that “French media is skewed every time the Israeli or Jewish issue comes up in the media,” and “we should take this into account.”
Giesbert’s comments come just a day after the president of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF) Francis Kalifat told a Le Figaro talk show that antisemitism in France continues to be on the rise.
Kalifat told Le Figaro that antisemitic incidents in France were 76% higher in the first half of 2019 than the same period of 2018.
He said that although there have been “fewer departures to Israel, Jewish families are being forced to leave some of the ‘difficult’ neighborhoods in the country, as life is rendered impossible because of ‘covert antisemitism.’”
Apart from antisemitism, the iVision conference aimed to create hope for unity among the Jewish people.
Organizer and head of the WZO’s department for Diaspora Activities Gusti Yehoshua-Braverman told The Jerusalem Post via phone from France that the conference aimed to “embrace everyone.”
She said 300 people attended from 22 different countries, including Jews from Reform, Conservative and Orthodox streams.
“Today, Israel is divided,” she said, “At this event, we bring hope for Jewish unity. We make people think and rethink basic assumptions” about Israel. “That is why there is an ‘I’ in front of ‘Vision’ and it is called iVision.”
Speakers included Education Ministry supervisor Miriam Peretz, who lost two sons in two wars fighting for the IDF, and journalist Itai Vered, who spoke about rescuing refugees.
For Yehoshua-Braverman, the highlight of the conference was the post-Shabbat havdalah service, which was led by both Reform and Orthodox figures.
“To see everyone in the room together was beautiful,” she said. “It really created hope. There was no reason why we shouldn’t do it together. At the end of the day, it is our responsibility [as the Jewish people] to embrace everyone.”



Tags Israel france antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
AN IRON Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel on August 9.
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by