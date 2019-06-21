Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Former NBA commissioner, former ESPN digital chief to advise Israeli startup

The firm, located east of Tel Aviv, employs 105 people and “has raised $16 million to date from investors.”

By JNS.ORG
June 21, 2019 12:05
Former NBA commissioner David Stern and former ESPN digital chief John Kosner will be joining the Israeli startup WSC Sports Technologies Ltd. as advisers, announced the company on Wednesday.

The artificial-intelligence platform “analyzes live sports broadcasts, identifies each and every event that occurs in the game, creates customized short-form video content and published to any digital destination,” according to a description on the company website.

The firm is located east of Tel Aviv.


It employs 105 people and “has raised $16 million to date from investors, including Intel Capital and Daniel Gilbert, the majority shareholder of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers,” reported Calcalist.

