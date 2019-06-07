Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak: ‘Have we lost our minds?’

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak released a video on social media warning the public against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and posing the question, “Have we lost our minds?”







Arguing that Netanyahu “in his weakness” is unable to form a government, Barak went on to argue that the opposition “yields” to the Likud leader, who is now on the verge of passing Ben-Gurion as the longest serving Israeli leader in history.



“The mere fact of another elections is a scandal by itself,” Barak said, “not to mention that a person suspected of criminal offenses is allowed to appoint a Justice Minister and a State Comptroller.”





Netanyahu appointed Likud MK Amir Ohana as Justice Minister on Thursday, making him the first openly gay Minister in the nation’s history. He also appointed Matanyahu Engelman to the position of State Comptroller on Tuesday. Engelman gained 67 votes in the Knesset, including from Yisrael Beytenu MK’s.

It is not clear who exactly Barak was referring to as those who “allow” Netanyahu to do "these things," actions that are within Netanyahu's role as prime minister.



Barak went on to slam opposition parties such as Blue and White that mean to run in the upcoming elections as they did in the last one “even if it means losing again and again.”



Barak called to fight for “our Israel” and be willing for a “brutal fight” until “victory is attained,” further wishing the people of Israel a happy holiday and urging them to share the video.



In 1999, Barak defeated Netanyahu at the ballot and led the nation as prime minister. He also worked under Netanyahu ten years later as defense minister.



Rumors about Barak returning to the political arena have been making the rounds in Israeli politics in recent weeks. Barak, however, has not announced he will run in the upcoming elections.

