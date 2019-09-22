Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Former soccer pro becomes rabbi: The story of Snir Gueta

“Struggling with the modern balance of today’s personal and professional lives, these motivational speeches help us to gain clarity,”

By HEDDY BREUER ABRAMOWITZ
September 22, 2019 12:04
1 minute read.
LIOR REFAELOV (9) has firmly planted himself in the conversation of the best Israeli soccer player to have a sustained career in Europe. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Rabbi Snir Gueta, went from an under 21-age group player to a Rabbi teaching prominent soccer players Torah . The 31-year-old former midfielder recalls his personal journey and suggests that playing soccer only weekdays, instead of Shabbat, will actually increase the number of soccer stars in Israel.

Starting in the Maccabi Haifa’s youth department, he played for Maccabi Netanya, and Israel's national Under-21 team. Today, Rabbi Snir Gueta is considered  by the younger generation to be one of the most recognized rabbis in Israel.

Seven years ago, the promising midfielder retired from soccer, partly due to the conflict of competing in games during the Jewish Shabbat (Saturday). His new religious beliefs took precedence and he gave up the  sport he loved in order to follow the Halachot (Jewish laws) surrounding shabbat observance. Today, he is a married father of three.

He has so many requests for his assistance and  teaching demands that the has taken on an assistant. It is common to see yeshiva students sitting alongside soccer players in his classes.

“Struggling with the modern balance of today’s personal and professional lives, these motivational speeches help us to gain clarity,” said Rabbi Gueta.

Reaching a crossroads, the Rabbi said, “It was a very long process... I realized that I was not on the right track as a Jew. Rather than wait to finish his soccer career at 35 before seeking his spiritual path, Rabbi Geuta chose to follow his heart. Rabbi Gueta continues, “In the last year of my career, I had plenty of offers from soccer clubs, but I made the decision to retire. I salute my wife - without her, it would have been more difficult to make the decision; she would have been willing to go anywhere with me."

Though there were lots of sacrifices, financial among them, Rabbi Gueta explains “I'm not missing anything... When football games are scheduled on a Saturday, it automatically keeps a large religious fanbase away from the sport. Who knows, maybe a few more soccer stars are hiding in the religious sector, and it's not worth losing them,” added Rabbi Gueta.


