Four men come together to form Israel's newest beatboxing group

Beatbox JLM.
(photo credit: MOSHE GELBER)
X
Four beatboxers came together in Jerusalem and made a video to unite people from all different backgrounds.
The video, posted on Wednesday afternoon, already has thousands of views.
Five years ago, Raphi Nathan opened his own DJ business in South Africa for bar/bat mitzvahs and weddings; now he's going viral on the Internet for his dance and beatboxing videos.
For this latest video, Nathan teamed up with Daniel Brill from London; Noah Bar-Shain from Ohio; and Josh Leviton from Delaware, to form Beatbox JLM.
The beatboxing video was made for The Three Weeks between the 17th of Tammuz and the 9th of Av (July 20 - August 10 this year). This is a time of mourning that commemorates the destruction of the first and second Jewish temples. It's customary not to listen to instrumental music. However, one can listen to vocal music.
There are many acts that have produced Jewish a cappella music for this period, including the Maccabeats, the Yeshiva Boys Choir, Y-Studs, Shir Soul, Simcha Leiner and Ari Goldwag. Pentatonix popularized the genre in 2011 after they won the third season of The Sing-Off
, an American television singing competition featuring a cappella groups. Kevin Olusola provides the beatbox rhythmic base for the group's complex and masterful vocal offerings.
Nathan said, "A lot of people that are more traditional like this because... we don't use instruments."
Every sound in the video comes from one of the beatboxers mouths; no part of it is created from instruments or computers.
Today, Nathan is not only a DJ and beatboxer. He also does motivational anti-bullying speeches at schools – not just in Israel but all over the globe.
DJ Raphi also opened a DJ school this year, in hopes of helping young kids find themselves, especially those that feel like they may not fit in.
"I feel that my calling in this life is to make a change in peoples lives through positivity, music and dance. And it works: I can see their faces light up," he explained.
"I've always been told I have a lot of energy and I'd like to share it with the world." You can check out all of the DJ Raphi videos on his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/djraphi4U/
Natan Rothstein contributed to this report.
