May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

France's Macron tells Iran's Rouhani to stick with nuclear deal

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian claimed that "The deal is not dead."

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 18:32
1 minute read.
Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron. (photo credit: REUTERS)

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron urged his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to join France, Britain and Germany in sticking to the terms of their 2015 nuclear agreement, despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the accord.

In a telephone call a day after Trump unilaterally announced he was pulling out of the agreement and would reimpose sanctions on Iran, Macron said his aim was to "preserve regional stability."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"The French president emphasized the willingness of France to continue enforcing the Iran nuclear agreement in all respects," the Elysee said in a statement after the call. "He underlined the importance that Iran do the same."

The statement said Macron and Rouhani had agreed to "pursue their joint work with all concerned states with the aim of implementing the nuclear deal and preserving regional stability."

In the longer-run, Macron underscored the intention to have a broader discussion with all the relevant parties on the development of Iran's nuclear program after 2025, when key elements of the current deal expire, as well as Iran's ballistic missile program and wider Middle East issues.

The French and Iranian foreign ministers are expected to meet soon to continue discussions, the statement said.

In the wake of Trump's decision, European allies are scrambling to find a way forward, both to preserve the elements of the accord that limit Iran's ability to enrich uranium and to protect the business interests established in Iran since sanctions were lifted following the 2015 deal.

"The deal is not dead," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said earlier. "There's an American withdrawal from the deal, but the deal is still there."


Related Content

May 9, 2018
Tanzanian FM: Netanyahu understands Africa's post-ideological reality

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut