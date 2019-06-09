French Foreign Minister slams Trump Deal of Century

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a news conference during the Foreign ministers of G7 nations meeting in Dinard, France, April 6, 2019..
(photo credit: STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS)
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian slammed US President Donald Trump's ‘Deal of the Century,’ saying it’s “an approach that cannot grant serenity,” Toronto City News reported on Saturday.
Speaking during a visit to Morocco, he voiced the EU and France’s objection to recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
The West Bank, including part of Jerusalem, was a part of Jordan before the Six Day War of 1967.
Israel annexed the former Jordanian part of the city and holds that the unified City of Peace is its capital.
Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem in 2017, signaling full US recognition of the City of Peace as the capital of the Jewish State.
Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said his country doesn’t know any of the details concerning the Deal of the Century, Chinese news site Zinhanet reported.
