Friedman: PA must choose, is it a political entity or terror sponsor?

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman .
The Palestinian Authority can be a “political body” or a “sponsor of terrorism,” but cannot be both, US Ambassador David Friedman posted on his Twitter page on Thursday.
The post came shortly after the terrorist attack near Givat Assaf killed two soldiers, critically wounded another soldier and seriously wounded a civilian.
“In the past week #Palestinian terrorists have killed or wounded 14 #Israelis in multiple attacks. The Pal Authority maintains laws that will compensate these terrorists and their families for their heinous acts,” Friedman wrote. “The PA can be a political body OR a sponsor of terror, not both.
On Monday, following the terrorist attack at Ofra, Friedman wrote: “Another vile act of #Palestinian terrorism last night included the shooting of a pregnant woman. Hamas calls the shooters “heroic” — yes, the same #Hamas that the @UN could not resolve to condemn last week. The #US stands with #Israel against terrorists even if others won’t."
