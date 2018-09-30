From sewing factory to one of Tel Aviv’s best boutique hotels

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Atlas Hotel chain has opened their newest addition in one of the trendiest areas of Israel’s city that never sleeps, Tel Aviv.

Walking down the vibrant street of Nahalat Binyamin, the 43-room Fabric Hotel stands out from the typical Tel Aviv architecture.



Located in a former garment factory, the hotel’s facade is of red brick with thick black square window frames.





It’s Brooklyn in the middle of the Middle East.The hotel has several types of rooms for guests to recharge, from a single room (NIS 667 per night mid-week) to rooms with bunkbeds for families (NIS 978 per night mid-week). The hotel also has roomy terrace suites that go for NIS 1,088 per night mid-week.Each room is equipped with free WIFI, a big-screen Smart TV, a Nespresso coffee machine, and large beds that guests can fall into and might never get out of they are so comfortable.An added bonus for the dog-lovers: Your fur buddies are allowed, upon request, and they will be spoiled by dog beds and treats.Tel Aviv is a dog-friendly city, with around 30,000 dogs for the human population of 413,000. New York for comparison purposes has 600,000 dogs for a population of 8.6 million humans.Whenever you do choose to climb out of that comfy bed, guests can rent an electric scooter from the hotel and explore Tel Aviv.Situated in the middle of Nahalat Binyamin, Fabric Hotel is steps away from the bustling Shuk Hacarmel, the popular Rothschild Boulevard, and the magical neighborhoods of Neve Tzedek and the Yemenite Quarter.A quick scoot or bike ride away from Fabric, guests can also explore Dizengoff Center, the Suzanne Dellal Dance Center, Levinsky market, the street art of the hipster Florentine neighborhood. The hotel is also a mere 10-minute walk from the beach and the hotel’s reception, manned by cheery and friendly staff at all hours of the day can provide beach towels and bags for guests.Staying true to its past as a sewing factory and to its location in Tel Aviv’s textile district, Fabric has a rough and industrial feel inside and a garden in a hidden courtyard and a rooftop deck where guests can kick their sandals off and enjoy the view of the city after a long day of exploring.Guests also have the option to do hot yoga in the heart of Tel Aviv at Studio Sol around the corner from the hotel on Gruzenberg Street.On the ground floor of Fabric lies Bushwick, which functions as a cafe during the day with a scrumptious Israeli buffet breakfast in the morning and a lively cocktail bar in the evening. At Bushwick, which has decor reminiscent of the 1990s with VCR tapes and cassettes, guests can start their night out with a great happy hour before exploring the nightlife of Tel Aviv – Sin City of The Holy Land.Atlas Hotels partnered with the Imperial Cocktail Bar Group to combine the atmospheres of both Brooklyn – the bar is named after the trendy New York neighborhood – and Tel Aviv. With artwork by two contemporary Tel Aviv artists, Gidi Gilam and Jennifer Absira, locals and guests can enjoy the happy hour cocktail drinks and food from coffee time through cocktail time.The happy hour menu pairs the culinary treats of Tel Aviv, like herring on toast with sour cream and pickled radish (NIS 26) with New York delicacies like corned beef sandwiches with spicy mustard, garlic aioli and pickled cornichons (NIS 42). Also on the menu is beef carpaccio with kale and parmigiano zests (NIS 55), bread pudding with goat cheese (NIS 56), pappardelle pasta with cashew cream (NIS 54), steak and eggs (NIS 48) and beef hamburger with truffle and parmigiano french fries (NIS 62).Tel Aviv is one of the most vibrant cities in the world, buzzing with a unique pulse. Guests staying in Fabric will not be able to miss it.The writer was a guest of the hotel.

