Coronavirus causes fuel prices to drop in Israel, Energy Ministry says

Prices of fuel will be slashed in April to their lowest level since January 2009, the Energy Ministry said on Sunday.

One liter of 95 RON octane gasoline will cost NIS 4.89 including VAT, marking a reduction of NIS 1.03 or 17.4% since March.

Oil prices have plunged as measures to counter the coronavirus outbreak have dramatically slowed global consumption, and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia drags on.

According to a forecast published by S&P Global Platts Analytics on Thursday, global oil demand is expected to decline around 4.5 million barrels per day in 2020.