Avi Gabbay announces he won't seek reelection as head of Labor

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The tenure of Avi Gabbay as Labor Party leader will end on July 2, almost exactly two years after he was elected to the post, after he announced on Tuesday that he would not run in the July 2 Labor leadership race.



Gabbay had resisted calls to resign since he led Labor from 24 to six seats in the April 9 election. But he wrote in a lengthy post on Facebook on Tuesday that he would not try to stay on longer by running in the primary.

Shaffir said Tuesday that Netanyahu's greatest accomplishment was "killing Israeli politics." Speaking at a conference of the Meitavim Institute and Davis Institute on democracy and foreign policy at Hebrew University, she vowed to present an ideological alternative to the Right.

"We can no longer use the excuse that the public moved Rightward and continue taking part in enabling the crumbling of Israeli democracy," Shaffir said.

"I will not run for leader of the party next month," Gabbay wrote. "The direction was already clear the night of the last election but big decisions must not be made in a time of a storm, so I waited until the issue would be relevant to decide and make an announcement."Gabbay is still expected to run for Knesset, whether Wednesday's Labor convention decides to keep the current list of Knesset candidates for the September 17 repeat election or hold a new primary for the list among the 60,000 party members.The former businessman and minister with the Kulanu party won the July 4, 2017 Labor leadership race with great fanfare, defeating MK Amir Peretz in a run-off race they reached after winning more votes than six other candidates.Gabbay ran a campaign in which he promised not to enter Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, but after the election, he negotiated a deal with Netanyahu and said over the weekend that he still regrets not joining Netanyahu's coalition and preventing the new election.Candidates for Labor leader are expected to include former prime minister Ehud Barak, former IDF deputy chief of staff Yair Golan; current MKs Itzik Shmuli, Stav Shaffir and Amir Peretz; and former Labor MKs Eitan Cabel, Danny Yatom and Danny Atar.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



