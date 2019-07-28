Gal Gadot’s daughter flying high as voice of Angry Birds movie character

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Wonder Woman has passed on her magic powers of stardom to the next generation — Gal Gadot’s daughter, Alma Varsano, is making her big screen debut already, as the voice of one of the hatchlings in the The Angry Birds 2 movie, which will be released around the world on August 14.



Gadot wrote “Looks like I’m out of the job .. so proud of my little Hatchling Alma and all her hard work on Angry Birds 2. ”





Alma isn’t the only famous offspring taking part in this film. She shares the soundtrack with Nicole Kidman’s daughters with Keith Urban, Faith, 8, and Sunday, 11, as well as Genesis Tennon, the daughter of Viola David (How to Get Away with Murder).The hatchlings are front and center in the story, as they try to rescue other lost baby birds.The young stars will join veteran talent such as Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones and Bill Hader in the film. Other actors in the movie include Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj and Beck Bennett.Gadot has voiced cartoon characters herself, in Ralph Breaks the Internet and as herself on an episode of The Simpsons.Alma, who was born in 2011, before her mother was a superhero, has a younger sister, Maya, born in 2017. Gadot, her daughters and her husband, real-estate developer Yaron Varsano, are spending the summer in Israel.Gadot has an extremely full slate of films in production, set to be released in the next year or two, including Wonder Woman 1984, a more modern adventure for the heroine; Justice League Part II; a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile; the recently announced Red Notice, the highest-budget Netflix production, costarring Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, about an Interpol agent tracking the world’s most wanted art thief; and a television series, about the Jewish Hollywood bombshell and inventor, Hedy Lamarr.No word yet from the star on Alma’s next project.

