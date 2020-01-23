Gal Gadot fights vampire in a new ad

Gal Gadot is many things — superstar actress known for playing Wonder Woman, model and pitchwoman, IDF veteran, unofficial goodwill ambassador for Israel— and now she’s a fearless vampire hunter.At least she plays one in her new commercial for the HOT cable network, where she chases Zion Baruch, the star of the hit show, Juda, on which he plays a small-time mobster visiting Romania who is turned into a vampire. HOT released two clips on Instagram. In the first, a teaser for a longer ad, Gadot drives a red car with white stripes that looks like a Cooper mini through a parking garage -- or a vampire bat cave? -- as Baruch as Juda jumps onto the car, baring his fangs and flaunting a fur coat.
In a second video released by HOT, Gadot rehearses the company's English slogan, "There's no place like HOT."In a behind-the-scenes video released on Good Evening with Guy Pines, Gadot is shown saying the line, "You need to think fast, and react fast," then criticizing herself, saying, "That was terrible," before she tries it again. Good Evening showed Gadot and Baruch playing a video game together, and asked her how she likes working in Hebrew. "It's so much fun and so comfortable," she says, adding that she enjoyed working with friends. Baruch, who is 15 centimeters shorter than the statuesque actress/model most famous for playing an Amazon warrior, stood on a box to play opposite her. He also dreams of international stardom, thinking that if Gadot, a girl from Rosh HaAyin, could make it abroad, so can a guy from Ramle, and he notes that wherever he goes outside of Israel, everyone wants to know if he is a friend of Gadot.
Good Evening also reports that she is paid one million shekels a year to promote HOT, but says that is the least lucrative of her many promotional contracts. Among the products for which she is a spokeswoman are Revlon cosmetics, Reebok and Asos computers. Just last week, it was announced she would take over from Jennifer Aniston to pitch Smartwater, and will be featured in the brand's first commercial and a Times Square billboard. It was a typically busy week for Gadot, whose production company, Pilot Wave, will start producing a short-form documentary series for the Nat Geo (the National Geographic channel). Called #impact, it will tell the stories of young women who overcome obstacles to achieve extraordinary things. eOne and RPC Films will join Pilot Wave in producing this series for National Geographic, Deadline reported on January 17. Now that she has conquered the worlds of designer water, documentary television and vampire hunting what can be next for Gadot -- taking down a werewolf?
