Gal Gadot to play Jewish actress Hedy Lamarr in Showtime series

Israeli actress Gal Gadot as Revlon's new Global Brand Ambassador..
(photo credit: REVLON PR)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
It’s official: Gal Gadot will portray Jewish actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr in a Showtime limited series.
The cable network made the announcement on Friday.
Gadot had been rumored as the leading candidate for the role for about a year.
The Israeli actress and her husband, Yaron Varsano, will also serve as executive producers of the still-untitled series alongside a team including Sarah Treem, Warren Littlefield and Katie Robbins.
“The life of Hedy Lamarr was a truly fascinating one. She stood at the forefront of many issues that challenge women and our society today,” Showtime’s president of entertainment, Jana Winograde, said in a statement. “In Gal Gadot, we have found the transcendent actress to portray the deeply complex Lamarr.”
Lamarr is best known as a beautiful Hollywood star, having acted in films such as “Algiers
” (1938), “Boom Town
” (1940), “I Take This Woman
” (1940), “Come Live With Me
” (1941) and “Samson and Delilah
” (1949).
But she was also credited with creating a prototype for a frequency-hopping signal during World War II that could help the Allies disrupt radio-controlled torpedoes. Later versions of the system were used in the creation of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
Lamarr was born Hedwig Eva Maria Kiesler in Austria, the daughter of a Ukrainian Jewish father and a mother from an upper-class Jewish family in Budapest, though her mother converted to Catholicism.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>