Benny Gantz: 119 MKs don't want elections

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz called upon the Knesset to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from leading Israel to a third election in under a year, at a meeting of his faction in the Knesset on Monday."The first two elections were because of Netanyahu's legal situation, and a third would be for the same reason, Gantz told the faction. "There are 119 MKs who don't want to go to elections but one MK is dragging us to unnecessary and expensive elections."
Gantz's number two, MK Yair Lapid, said only Gantz should lead the government. He said Blue and White would not aid another Likud MK building a coalition, singling out Likud leadership candidate Gideon Sa'ar."We’re doing everything to prevent another election and to form a government led by Benny Gantz, without tricks and without spin," Lapid said. "We won’t offer our signatures to Gideon Sa’ar or anyone else to form a government. Only Blue and White will form the next government. Netanyahu says a prime minister can only be replaced at the ballot box. We did. We beat him. We’re the largest party in Israel. He’s just refusing to leave the prime minister's residence." Lapid said Netanyahu cannot continue to lead the country, adding pointed questions. "Would you let your children be in a kindergarten if the teacher was a criminal suspect?" he asked. "Would you put your money in the bank where the manager is suspected of criminal activity?"
