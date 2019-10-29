Gantz: I will nurture pluralism, implement Western Wall agreement

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz pledged on Tuesday to promote religious pluralism in Israel and implement the abandoned Western Wall agreement should he become prime minister.



He was speaking at the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meetings where he and his speech were warmly received, particularly for his promises on pluralism, his pledge to make efforts towards regional peace, and comments referencing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal problems.

Tensions have erupted over the last four years between the Israeli government and the Diaspora Jewish leadership, particularly in the US, over the lack of recognition for the non-Orthodox denominations in the Jewish state, and the failure to create a government-recognized progressive Jewish prayer area at the Western Wall.“Throughout our history, our power has been guaranteed by our secret weapon of unity, this has crumbled a little, due to divides in Israel and divides between Israel and the Diaspora,” said Gantz.“When I am PM I will address all streams of Judaism,” he continued, a comment greeted by a round of applause.“We are part of a colorful mosaic and as prime minister I will nurture this mosaic. I will implement the Western Wall agreement. The Western Wall is long enough for all of us together.”“If you want hope we must have unity. If we want security we must have unity. The divisive dialogue is tearing our strong nation apart. It is shredding the fabric that is holding us together.“I promise to restore hope, instead of building on fear.”Speaking in reference to the current coalition negotiations and his efforts to form a government, Gantz made a none-to-subtle dig at Netanyahu’s current legal woes and the imminent decisions on whether he will be indicted for the criminal charges against him.“The Israeli public and the world must know that the leadership of this country is pragmatic and has steady hands on the tiller for the good of the State of Israel and not for personal legal concerns.” Gantz and Blue and White have insisted that they will not join a government led by Netanyahu if his indicted or under recommendation for indictment, as he currently is.

