Gantz, Liberman vow to "get Israel out of the mud"

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz had what he termed a positive meeting with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman at Ramat Gan’s Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel on Monday, discussing terms for a minority government."We talked about our principles and agree to cooperate in forming a government in order to remove Israel from the mud it is in and prevent a fourth election," Gantz said after the meeting. Gantz and Liberman are expected to decide to seek a minority government along with Labor-Gesher-Meretz that would be supported from outside the coalition by the Joint List. They will decide together how to handle the Joint List’s demands.There are 62 MKs in Blue and White, Labor-Gesher-Meretz, Yisrael Beytenu and the Joint List. Without Blue and White MKs Yoaz Hendel and Tzvi Hauser, who oppose a minority government, there would be only 60.The three MKs of the Joint List's Balad faction oppose recommending to President Reuven Rivlin that Gantz form the next government, Balad MK Heba Yazbak said on Monday. Without Hauser, Hendel and the three Balad MKs, Gantz would have only 57 in his bloc, compared to 58 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing blocThe Likud began a new campaign against Liberman in Russian on Monday. The ad calls Liberman by his Russian nickname, Ivet. "Liberman is in favor of a left-wing government with [Joint List MKs] Ahmad Tibi, Ayman Odeh and Heba Yazbak." the ad says. "Say nyet to Ivet."