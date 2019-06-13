Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Gantz: Netanyahu is all talk, Gaza continues to launch rockets

At around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday night the Iron Dome missile defense system alerted Israelis that rockets were launched from Gaza.

By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV
June 13, 2019 12:01
Gantz: Netanyahu is all talk, Gaza continues to launch rockets

Benny Gantz . (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Opposition leader Benny Gantz slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, blaming him for the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip late Wednesday night. 

"Netanyahu is strong only when he talks [about Hamas]," Gantz tweeted. "Hamas' continued firing indicates they are not deterred. Only taking a heavy military stance will make it clear that the State of Israel not only speaks but also uses force," Gantz wrote.
At around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday night the Iron Dome missile defense system alerted Israelis that rockets were launched from Gaza. In response, Israel shut down Gaza's fishing zone and struck Hamas targets early Thursday. 


Culture Minister Miri Regev responded to Gantz, defending Netanyahu, and said, that in fact, Israel's efforts have deterred Hamas. 


"If we had lost [the ability to deter] Hamas, they would have attacked us all the time, and we would have reacted to every event," Regev said. "Hamas and the Islamic Jihad understand that if they raise their heads too much, we will bring them down."


Since Wednesday, there have been 15 fires caused by incendiary balloons, launched from Gaza. There is no reported property damage. 


Yvette J. Deane translated this article.


Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>

Related Content

June 13, 2019
Sultry summer nights on the terrace

By ERICA SCHACHNE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings