Gantz: Netanyahu is all talk, Gaza continues to launch rockets

Benny Gantz .
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Opposition leader Benny Gantz slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, blaming him for the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip late Wednesday night.
"Netanyahu is strong only when he talks [about Hamas]," Gantz tweeted. "Hamas' continued firing indicates they are not deterred. Only taking a heavy military stance will make it clear that the State of Israel not only speaks but also uses force," Gantz wrote.
At around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday night the Iron Dome missile defense system alerted Israelis that rockets were launched from Gaza.
In response, Israel shut down Gaza's fishing zone and struck Hamas targets early Thursday.
Culture Minister Miri Regev responded to Gantz, defending Netanyahu, and said, that in fact, Israel's efforts have deterred Hamas.
"If we had lost [the ability to deter] Hamas, they would have attacked us all the time, and we would have reacted to every event," Regev said. "Hamas and the Islamic Jihad understand that if they raise their heads too much, we will bring them down."
Since Wednesday, there have been 15 fires caused by incendiary balloons, launched from Gaza. There is no reported property damage.
Yvette J. Deane translated this article.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>