Gantz: Netanyahu prevented government

Israel could have already had a national unity government as the Passover holiday began but does not because of the behavior of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Gantz wrote the post two days after the Likud backtracked on understandings between the two parties that had already completed an agreement that was ready to be signed on Monday evening. No negotiations have taken place since then.

"This is not the time to play games and stall or fight over petty politics," Gantz wrote. "The negotiations between us and the Likud on forming a national emergency government were almost finalized successfully this week. No side received everything it demanded, including ours, but both sides received what was necessary for it in order to serve the citizens of Israel loyally in the period ahead."

Gantz noted that the talks broke down specifically because of Likud leaders changing their minds, a charge not denied by the Likud.

"We were ready to celebrate what had been done, but then Netanyahu and his people came with a demand to harm the proper procedures of the judicial selection committee, despite what we had already agreed on," Gantz wrote. "We responded that we one to form a national emergency government, but not at any price. Joining forces at a time of crisis is important, but especially in times like these, maintaining our democracy and the rule of law is critical for the future of Israel."