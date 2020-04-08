The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz: Netanyahu prevented government

Blue and White leader issues pre-Passover attack on PM.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 8, 2020 15:52
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (photo credit: REUTERS)
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel could have already had a national unity government as the Passover holiday began but does not because of the behavior of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Gantz wrote the post two days after the Likud backtracked on understandings between the two parties that had already completed an agreement that was ready to be signed on Monday evening. No negotiations have taken place since then. 
"This is not the time to play games and stall or fight over petty politics," Gantz wrote. "The negotiations between us and the Likud on forming a national emergency government were almost finalized successfully this week. No side received everything it demanded, including ours, but both sides received what was necessary for it in order to serve the citizens of Israel loyally in the period ahead." 
Gantz noted that the talks broke down specifically because of Likud leaders changing their minds, a charge not denied by the Likud.
"We were ready to celebrate what had been done, but then Netanyahu and his people came with a demand to harm the proper procedures of the judicial selection committee, despite what we had already agreed on," Gantz wrote. "We responded that we one to form a national emergency government, but not at any price. Joining forces at a time of crisis is important, but especially in times like these, maintaining our democracy and the rule of law is critical for the future of Israel."
Gantz's mandate to form a government ends next Monday. He has asked President Reuven Rivlin for an extension.
The Likud responded that the blame for the stalemate belongs to Blue and White.
The party said the basis for the government was supposed to be making decisions together.
"Unfortunately at the last moment, it was Blue and White that backtracked from that agreement, which is the basis for any equal government," the Likud said.
Netanyahu's party said negotiations would restart and a government can be formed when Blue and White returns to its commitment to joint decisions on selecting judges.
"Deceitful political spin for the press by Blue and White does not bring a unity government closer," the Likud said.
Netanyahu said in an interview with 103fm Radio that he is determined to form a unity government. "we must reach understandings and do what is needed to bring about equality (in the coalition)," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu called Gantz to wish him a happy holiday, they said that they both want there to be a unity government for the good of the people of Israel at this time. In a joint statement they said they will continue their dialogue on Thursday night.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Blue and White
