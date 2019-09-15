Gantz asks Rivlin not to trust Netanyahu

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz pleaded with President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday night to give the mandate to form the next government to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that if he does, there could be a third election.



Speaking at a Blue and White rally in Tel Aviv, Gantz noted that in weekend interviews, Netanyahu has refused to commit to returning the mandate to form a government to Rivlin if he failed to form a coalition again.

"I call from here to President Rivlin that in order to avoid going to elections for rhe third time, he must grant the mandate to form a government only to a candidate who promises to return it if and when he would not succeed to build a government," Gantz said.While Netanyahu continued his efforts to take away votes from the Likud's satellite parties, Blue and White strategist Israel Bahar said his party would not try to take away votes from Labor-Gesher and the Democtatic Union. Blue and White will, however, continue its efforts to become the largest party."If we get one more seat than Likud, we will receive the mandate to form the government," Blue and White's co-candidate for prime minister Yair Lapid said.In an effort to bring up the vote for parties on the Center-Left, Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai started a campaign in his city to bring out the vote. The campaign includes billboards, discounts on city tours for voters and even beer for only NIS 10.Netanyahu, meanwhile, canceled a political rally in Bat Yam on Sunday night and instead convened an emergency meeting to discuss how to handle polls indicating a Likud loss due to poor turnout in Likud strongholds. Bat Yam residents expressed frustration with the cancellation, noting that in last October's municipal races, Netanyahu did not support the Likud's candidate for mayor of the city.

