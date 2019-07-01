Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Gantz calls for international alliance against Iran

Stresses no politics on Iran.

July 1, 2019 14:29
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz speaks at a rally protesting "attack" against Supreme Court. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

 
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz called upon the international community on Monday to unite against Iran, following news that the Islamic Republic has passed its limit of uranium enrichment that it agreed to in the 2015 The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Gantz said Israel was united on the issue but that it was clearer than ever that Iran was no longer primarily a problem for Israel but for the entire world.

"I call for a wide international pact, increasing sanctions and preparing together for what would happen if Iran continues on its current course," Gantz said.

A former IDF chief of staff, Gantz said the IDF and security agencies were prepared to do whatever is necessary to prevent Iran from reaching a nuclear capability.

"Even during a time of elections, it's important to emphasize that Iran is above all political considerations," Gantz said. "We will support any decision by the government that will strengthen Israeli security."

