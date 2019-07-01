Gantz calls for international alliance against Iran

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz speaks at a rally protesting "attack" against Supreme Court.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz called upon the international community on Monday to unite against Iran, following news that the Islamic Republic has passed its limit of uranium enrichment that it agreed to in the 2015 The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Gantz said Israel was united on the issue but that it was clearer than ever that Iran was no longer primarily a problem for Israel but for the entire world.
"I call for a wide international pact, increasing sanctions and preparing together for what would happen if Iran continues on its current course," Gantz said.
A former IDF chief of staff, Gantz said the IDF and security agencies were prepared to do whatever is necessary to prevent Iran from reaching a nuclear capability.
"Even during a time of elections, it's important to emphasize that Iran is above all political considerations," Gantz said. "We will support any decision by the government that will strengthen Israeli security."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>