Gantz invokes Talmudic principle in pitch to right-wing religious camp

Blue and White leader repeats vow to introduce 8-year term limit for prime ministers

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 11:29
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz dons tefillin at Zurich Airport, Jan. 2020 (photo credit: BOROPARK24.COM)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz dons tefillin at Zurich Airport, Jan. 2020
(photo credit: BOROPARK24.COM)
Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz made a pitch for the religious right-wing vote on Tuesday in a speech emphasizing the importance of respect for the institutions of state and ethical behavior which the religious-Zionist community has traditionally lionized
In a speech laden with religious overtones, he spoke at the Jerusalem Conference of the B'Sheva newspaper about the Jewish values of respecting one’s fellow man and taking care of the weaker sectors of society.

But he specifically underlined the Talmudic principle of respecting the law of the land in an implicit criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has fiercely attacked the police and state attorney’s office over the criminal indictments against him.
Gantz said that he entered politics after his military career out of a sense of duty, which he said was a central component of the ethos of the religious-Zionist community.
“This is my mission, and in my eyes this is the idea behind the national and state-respecting camp which loves this country which is moved by the return to Zion, which is willing to fight for the security of the country, to settle its land, to take care of the weak, protect its Jewish identity, and respect the rules of the democratic game,” said Gantz.
“The national, and state-respecting camp is about accepting upon ourselves [the principle of] ‘the law of the land is the law’,” continued the Blue and White leader in reference to the Talmudic principle that Jewish law requires an individual to respect the civil law of the country he lives in.
“Not to fight against the legal system and bring about anarchy. Not because there is nothing to fix in the system, for sure there is, but because the way to fix things does mean destroying it from the foundations.”
Gantz also repeated his pledge to introduce term limits for prime ministers, either eight years or two terms in office.
In addition, he deplored the situation in the Gaza border region which bore the brunt again of rocket fire from Gaza on Monday which he said was the result of “hesitation and the absence of initiative.
And he promised to appoint Blue and White MK and former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi as defense minister to tackle the challenge from Gaza.
The Likud said in response to Gantz’s speech that his promise to appoint Ashkenazi was “empty of meaning,” saying that he could not serve as defense minister due to the Harpaz affair in which Ashkenazi was suspected, although ultimately cleared, of seeking to unduly influence the appointment of the next IDF chief of staff.


Tags Benny Gantz Talmud Blue and White
