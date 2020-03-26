The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz lost trust in Netanyahu, but coronavirus made him compromise

As Gantz said in his speech accepting the Knesset speaker post: He chose to do “what’s right for this country”

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 26, 2020 21:06
The satire show Eretz Nehederet (Wonderful Country) depicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night describing the irony of the dramatic turnaround in his political fortune.
“You wanted me to be in prison, and now you’re all in prison, and I’m the only one who is free,” he was depicted as saying in the show that regularly portrays him as a wicked hedonist.
Minutes after the show ended, Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz issued surprisingly identical statements about coalition negotiations restarting. That joint statement brought Netanyahu and Gantz full circle from a terrible meeting they had in November following which Gantz read a press release from Netanyahu attacking him moments after he left the room.
Gantz lost trust in Netanyahu after that meeting, and while he has not regained it, the coronavirus made him realize that there was no choice but to start compromising.
The prime minister sent messages to Gantz through Moti Sender, a 67-year-old Netanya businessman who mediated between Netanyahu and former Labor Party leaders Isaac Herzog and Avi Gabbay. Had the deal Sender reached with Gabbay to join Netanyahu’s government after the April election not been leaked, Israel would have been spared the following two elections.
Sender is not your typical Netanyahu confidant. He does not wear a kippa like Natan Eshel, Ari Harow or Gil Shefer, and he is not right-wing, but he does not seek personal gain and he gradually earned Netanyahu’s trust.
A Labor Party member for decades, he was described by a top former Labor official as a “smart, smooth operator” who strongly supports unity governments and knows how to talk to people to make them compromise. He meets with people discretely, sometimes late at night, and he managed to bridge a gap with Gantz after others didn’t.
“My role has been exaggerated,” Sender said humbly. “I am not a mediator, but I know how to send messages to help get the country out of this jam. I act only for the country, and I hope I’ve played my part in helping the country.”
Sender revealed that “there were always messages back and forth, even when it looked like the two sides were completely disconnected.”
The deal he is helping reach is not done yet. More official talks will take place over the weekend.
Gantz’s associates said he did not intend to break up Blue and White on Thursday, but the behavior of his number two, Yair Lapid, left him no choice. Gantz was ready to have Yesh Atid MKs vote against the move to elect him as Knesset speaker, but Lapid was unwilling to compromise.
Sources close to Gantz said he did not become a Netanyahu admirer overnight, but that he - unlike Lapid – cared more about helping Israel at a time of suffering from the coronavirus than he cared about hating Netanyahu.
As Gantz said in his speech accepting the Knesset speaker post: He chose to do “what’s right for this country” – the wonderful country that it is.


