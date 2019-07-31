Benny Gantz meets Haredim, says he believes in Orthodox leadership - report

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz met with haredi residents of Bnei Brak for a discussion about his party and world-view, ‘Kav Itonut’ reported on Wednesday.



According to the report, Gantz claimed he believed in "Orthodox leadership" and that this is “what held the nation during the years.” He also added that he doesn’t believe Orthodox Jewish culture has a monopoly on Jewish faith or views.



It was also reported that the former head of the IDF said that while he first thought gender segregation in schools is wrong, he engaged in a process of talking with others and learning about the issue and now thinks that it is “correct” to ensure haredi culture “grows according to its faith.”



When discussing the issue of the relation between state and religion, Gantz allegedly said “I am asking myself the question if what we need is a separation of religion and state or an arrangement between them.” He added that he's now leaning towards the former, as “we are a Jewish state with Jewish values and traditions.”



Concerning his partner to the party leadership Yair Lapid, Gantz allegedly claimed that Lapid is “not anti-haredi, nor is he anti-Jewish or paints a picture of haredi people as extortionists.” Leaning on the brief time Lapid attempted a career in boxing, Gantz said Lapid knew that when boxers embrace in the ring they can rest and suggested “if we embrace each other” everything will be less painful.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



